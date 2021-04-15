NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the March 15th total of 130,600 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,809. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

