Neutrino Dollar (USDN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00131530 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

