New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for New Residential Investment in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. New Residential Investment’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NRZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

NRZ stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.