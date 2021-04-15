Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NXPRF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Nexans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NXPRF stock remained flat at $$91.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49. Nexans has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

