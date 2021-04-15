NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $53.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.3413 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit