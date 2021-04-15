NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $53.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.3413 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.