NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sells $168,300.00 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

