Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 85,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,290. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.24.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

