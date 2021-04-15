Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.22

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.22 and traded as high as $32.64. Nidec shares last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 67,465 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NJDCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nidec in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15.
About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)
Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.
