NOIA Network Price Up 74% Over Last Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar. One NOIA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00065818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.52 or 0.00713539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00088061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00033437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.10 or 0.05722620 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

