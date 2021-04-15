Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nongfu Spring from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Nongfu Spring stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Nongfu Spring has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

