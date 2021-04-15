Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 681,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,506,000. Norges Bank owned 0.84% of JOYY at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

NASDAQ YY opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.31. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.