Norges Bank Invests $56.06 Million in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,313,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,061,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.15% of New York Community Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 266,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 497,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 357,511 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,342,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,229,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,527,000 after acquiring an additional 159,058 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

