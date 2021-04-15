Norges Bank Invests $60.28 Million in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,397,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $55.39.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

