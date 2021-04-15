Norges Bank Invests $60.28 Million in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,397,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $55.39.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Athene (NYSE:ATH)

