Norges Bank Makes New $57.21 Million Investment in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,234,047 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 142,957 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 631,683 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,493 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,200,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 542,869 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DB. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $13.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.