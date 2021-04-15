Norges Bank Makes New $57.69 Million Investment in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,040,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,691,000. Norges Bank owned 1.61% of Altra Industrial Motion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIMC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

