Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,412,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

