Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,503,250 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,503,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 237,403 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $6,747,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 386,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 178,325 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 1,799.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 176,089 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

FLS opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

