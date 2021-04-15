Norges Bank Takes Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 418,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,369,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.03% of Freshpet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Freshpet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,578,000 after buying an additional 132,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,937,000 after buying an additional 262,447 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,091,000 after buying an additional 54,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,868,000 after buying an additional 140,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.81. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,549.96, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

