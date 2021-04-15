NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.50 ($50.00).

NORMA Group stock opened at €41.00 ($48.24) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.12 and a 200-day moving average of €37.33. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €18.25 ($21.47) and a 1 year high of €45.20 ($53.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 224.94.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

