NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.50 ($50.00).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NORMA Group stock opened at €41.00 ($48.24) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.12 and a 200-day moving average of €37.33. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €18.25 ($21.47) and a 1 year high of €45.20 ($53.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 224.94.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.