Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 536,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.51% of CECO Environmental worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 278,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 30,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $277.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $82.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

