Northern Trust Corp Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,322 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 13,782 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Tejon Ranch worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,723 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,395 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRC opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.67. Tejon Ranch Co. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Equities analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

