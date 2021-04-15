Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,900 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 2,252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,485 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $414.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $142,575.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,807 shares of company stock worth $392,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

