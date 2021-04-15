NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NorthWestern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth $31,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 883.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 518,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,143,000 after buying an additional 242,055 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $9,728,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 303,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 196,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NWE traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 280,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $68.36.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.51%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

