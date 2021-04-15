NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

NLOK stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,853,000 after buying an additional 8,341,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,498,000 after buying an additional 1,037,925 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after buying an additional 2,888,473 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after buying an additional 7,290,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after buying an additional 5,726,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Analyst Recommendations for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit