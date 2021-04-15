NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

NLOK stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,853,000 after buying an additional 8,341,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,498,000 after buying an additional 1,037,925 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after buying an additional 2,888,473 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after buying an additional 7,290,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after buying an additional 5,726,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

