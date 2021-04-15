Norway Savings Bank Increases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 526.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter worth about $16,009,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 115.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 102.3% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 87,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $82.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

