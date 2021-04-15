Norway Savings Bank Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 992,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,320 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 82,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

