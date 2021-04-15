Norway Savings Bank Sells 685 Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Apache were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Apache by 1,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apache by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apache by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after acquiring an additional 312,109 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

In other Apache news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

