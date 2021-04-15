NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $250.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NovoCure traded as high as $265.20 and last traded at $213.11, with a volume of 173892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.88.

NVCR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.25.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NovoCure by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NovoCure by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 979.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.86.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

