Nuggets Market Cap Hits $2.86 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $5,556.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00273672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.23 or 0.00744831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,642.83 or 0.99647744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00022891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.66 or 0.00863227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

