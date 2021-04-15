Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Down 71.1% in March

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NKG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. 8,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,490. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.