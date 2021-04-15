NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Increased to $2.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $2.20 to $2.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NUVSF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

NuVista Energy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,141. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.17.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

