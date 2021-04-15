NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) was downgraded by National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.82.

Shares of TSE NVA traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.27. 1,252,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,352. The company has a market cap of C$512.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$2.73.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.10 million. Equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 0.3072926 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

