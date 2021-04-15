NXM (NXM) Price Up 21.9% This Week

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $94.88 or 0.00150839 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $605.06 million and $31,273.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,924,030 coins and its circulating supply is 6,376,994 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

