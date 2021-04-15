NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2,520.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 0.9% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI opened at $202.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

