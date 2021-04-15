Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.15 million, a PE ratio of 331.62 and a beta of 2.87. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

