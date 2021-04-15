Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.15 million, a PE ratio of 331.62 and a beta of 2.87. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit