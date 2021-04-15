Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Short Interest Up 141.9% in March

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,569,700 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the March 15th total of 1,062,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.4 days.

OCDGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OTCMKTS OCDGF traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,427. Ocado Group has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $39.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.