Oculus VisionTech (NASDAQ:OVTZ) Shares Down 5.7%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVTZ) dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 43,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 291,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, designs and markets digital watermarking services and solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; Comply Trust SaaS Suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

