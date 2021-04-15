OG Fan Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.26 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $12.76 or 0.00020032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded down 6% against the US dollar. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $16.26 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About OG Fan Token
OG Fan Token is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here.
OG Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
