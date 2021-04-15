Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded at BTIG Research

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $280.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.25.

Okta stock opened at $259.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.93. Okta has a 52 week low of $135.80 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,208 shares of company stock valued at $9,991,080. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,056,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 1,488,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Okta by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 144,770 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit