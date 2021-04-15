Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded at BTIG Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $280.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.25.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock opened at $259.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.93. Okta has a 52 week low of $135.80 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,208 shares of company stock valued at $9,991,080. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,056,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 1,488,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Okta by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 144,770 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.