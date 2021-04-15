Oleg Nodelman Acquires 300,000 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oleg Nodelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Oleg Nodelman acquired 133,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.47. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUVB. Wedbush started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.