Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

OLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

OLN stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,283. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. Olin has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Olin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Olin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Olin by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

