Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.66

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.66 and last traded at $80.24, with a volume of 3536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 917.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

