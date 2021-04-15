Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:ONCY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 1,894,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

