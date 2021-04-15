One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 14,100 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $42,441.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $171,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 37,458 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $113,872.32.

On Wednesday, April 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $46,111.14.

On Monday, April 5th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,927.46.

On Wednesday, March 31st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 6,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $18,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,649 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $8,609.25.

On Monday, March 22nd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $67,304.85.

On Thursday, March 18th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 269,175 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $907,119.75.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $133.66 million, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 83,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

