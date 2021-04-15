ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 13.4% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 18,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 592,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after buying an additional 65,036 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

NYSE OGS traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.29. 3,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,945. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $90.24.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.66 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.10%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

