ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $46,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $38,510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 175,279 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

NYSE OGS opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.24.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.66 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

