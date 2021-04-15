Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

ORXGF remained flat at $$4.30 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. Orca Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

Orca Energy Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

