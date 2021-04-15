OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Lowered to Sector Underperform at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

OGI has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut OrganiGram from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.41.

OGI stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $603.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. Equities analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 660,435 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in OrganiGram by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

