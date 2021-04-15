OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.12.

TSE OGI opened at C$3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.67. The company has a market cap of C$966.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

