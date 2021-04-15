OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Alliance Global Partners

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OGI. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.10.

Shares of OGI opened at C$3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$966.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.66. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.67.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

